Dubai: Prince William of the United Kingdom, who is currently in the UAE on his first official visit, today toured Jebel Ali Port in Dubai to know more about the country’s efforts to tackle illegal wildlife trade.
Back in 2014, Prince William, who is also the Duke of Cambridge, had established United for Wildlife, where DP World, the operator of Jebel Ali Port and other ports globally, is a key taskforce member, supporting efforts to raise awareness on the menace of illegal trade. Prince William has been working in the region to facilitate public-private partnerships in the UAE to help achieve this.
During his visit to Jebel Ali Port, the Duke was shown the scale of operations at the Middle East’s largest port. He was given a demonstration of cargo being unloaded from container ships by crane, scanned for suspicious items and inspected by Customs officials.
The Duke of Cambridge is in the UAE to also attend the National Day celebrations at the UK Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai and boost efforts in “achieving a more sustainable world” through various environmental projects.