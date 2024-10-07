He said intensive inspection campaigns will be conducted in residential areas, across companies, shops and industrial areas to identify violators.

Major General Al Nuaimi told Gulf News that dedicated teams are monitoring violators across these locations.

“There will be fines imposed and deportations ordered from the country with no possibility of re-entry unless conditions are met,” he said.

Major General Al Nuaimi urged those who have received exit permits to leave before the deadline, as some have not yet departed from the country.

“There will be no leniency, even in the courts; inspection campaigns will continue to apprehend violators and deport them, placing them on the list of individuals banned from entering the country in the future,” he added.

Major General Al Nuaimi said the authorities have received cases of violators who have been illegally staying in the country for 15-20 years.

While some of them have settled their visa status, others have left the country or will be doing so before the deadline expires.