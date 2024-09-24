Abu Dhabi: The 14-day validity of the exit permit for UAE residency law violators has been extended till the end of the ongoing amnesty, which ends on October 31.

The amnesty had started on September 1, allowing individuals with expired residency and visit visas to regularise their status and stay and work legally in the UAE or leave the UAE - within 14 days of obtaining an exit pass - without fines.

Now, the exit permit is valid beyond 14 days, and exit pass holders can leave by October 31 without fines.

The update was confirmed to Gulf News by an official from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) on Tuesday.

The official stated that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in the emirates has decided to provide greater flexibility for violators who are still regularising their status, in order to assist them with their departure schedules.

Exit permits will now show they are valid till October 31, 2024, to reflect the extension, the official added.