President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received today at Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the French Minister discussed the growing defence cooperation between the two countries that have contributed to strengthening their bilateral relations and cooperation. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of interest.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; and Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, along with a number of officials and the delegation accompanying the French minister.