Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call on Monday from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. During the call, the two leaders discussed the close ties and various aspects of cooperation and collaboration between the UAE and Jordan, all aimed at fostering mutual growth and driving development and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed enquired about the situation in Jordan with King Abdullah II, offering prayers for God's protection over Jordan and its people, and for the continued blessings of security, safety, and stability. He affirmed the UAE's commitment to support the Kingdom in maintaining its security and stability.

King Abdullah II expressed his appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's kind sentiments towards Jordan and its people, wishing the UAE continued progress.

During the call, the two leaders addressed several regional and international matters of shared concern, particularly the situation in the Middle East and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They underscored the need to amplify efforts to establish a ceasefire and to bolster initiatives addressing the worsening conditions for Gaza and its people.