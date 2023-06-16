Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has allocated an aid package of Dh 7.3 million for the Palestinian city of Hebron, as part of a broader humanitarian initiative by the UAE, to bolster the city’s municipality and enhance the living conditions of its residents.
The initiative will be executed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the UAE-Palestine Friendship Club.
The department has held a meeting with the Palestinian side to discuss the operational mechanism of the initiative, which was attended by senior officials from both the UAE and Palestine.
T Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi, Tayseer Abu Snina, Mayor of Hebron, and Ammar Al Kurd, Chairman of the UAE-Palestine Friendship Club, attended the meeting along with several other Palestinian officials.
During the gathering, the attendees engaged in talks about ways of boosting mutual cooperation in municipal work and the overall development of the city of Hebron. Both sides expressed optimism about the potential impact of the project and its contribution to the welfare of the Palestinian people.
Ali Al Shorafa welcomed the Palestinian delegation, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to their Palestinian brothers. He said: “The support for our brothers in Palestine is born from the state’s unwavering position in providing various forms of assistance to them.”