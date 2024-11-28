Dubai: The iconic photograph of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum has become a symbol of unity in celebration of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day).

The powerful image is being widely used across the country on signboards, posters, stickers, landmarks, and even as badges, symbolising the deep sense of unity that defines the UAE.

The photo, taken in 1968, captures a pivotal moment in the history of the UAE, showcasing the close relationship between two of the nation’s founding fathers. Their partnership laid the foundation for the establishment of the United Arab Emirates in 1971.

Who captured the moment

Taken by the renowned ‘Royal Photographer,’ the late Noor Ali Rashid, the historic photo was captured during a private meeting between Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid in a tent on the borders of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

According to Shamsa Noor Ali Rashid, daughter of Noor Ali Rashid, the photo was taken at a time when the two leaders were frequently meeting to discuss the formation of a federation. Shamsa has been busy for the last 14 years documenting her father’s photos recording the UAE’s history.

“My father often accompanied Sheikh Zayed to these meetings. On one occasion in late 1968, Sheikh Zayed told my father to join him for a meeting with Sheikh Rashid. The two leaders spent time together inside a tent on the border between the two Emirates, where they made the resolution to move forward with the creation of the union,” Shamsa said quoting from her father’s records.

“My father was the only one present to document this historic moment, capturing the brotherly embrace that symbolised their commitment to the future of the UAE,” she added.

The meeting was held on small hill in Seih Al Sedira near Al Sameeh area on Abu Dhabi side of the border

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum at Dar Al Ittihad guesthouse in Jumeirah, Dubai, during a Federation meeting. Image Credit: Noor Ali Rashid

A symbol of mutual respect and vision

The photograph represents not just a moment of history, but also a deep bond of mutual respect between the two leaders. Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid were instrumental in the unification of the seven emirates that make up the UAE.

Their vision of unity and collaboration led to the signing of the union agreement, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai playing central roles in the formation of the federation.

This iconic image stands as a powerful reminder of the friendship, trust, and shared vision that shaped the UAE. The leaders worked tirelessly to bring together the rulers of the other emirates, ensuring that the UAE would be united under a common banner of peace and progress.

Declaration of the Federation of the UAE, Dubai, 2 December 1971. Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan declares the federation

A moment of trust and forethought

The photo is more than just an image of two leaders; it captures a pivotal moment of foresight, trust, and determination. It marks the beginning of a union that has become one of the most successful federations in the modern world.

The photograph symbolises the foundation of the UAE’s remarkable journey and the continued progress it has made in the decades since. Both Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid shared a vision for modernisation, economic development, and prosperity for future generations.

Their collective efforts laid the groundwork for the UAE’s growth and stability, enabling the nation to flourish into the global powerhouse it is today.

The iconic photograph of the founding fathers of the nation, Dubai, 2 December 1971. Image Credit: Noor Ali Rashid

Sheikh Zayed’s vision for unity

By 1968, as the British prepared to withdraw from the Trucial States, Sheikh Zayed had already begun envisioning a united federation. Sheikh Rashid was the first to support this vision, and together, their collaboration inspired other emirates—Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and later Ras Al Khaimah—to join the Union.

Abu Dhabi was chosen as the capital, while Dubai, under Sheikh Rashid’s leadership, played a pivotal role in shaping the UAE’s economic model.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qassimi departing after Trucial States Council Meeting, Dubai, 1960s Â© Noor Ali Rashid Archives

Sheikh Rashid’s contributions to the growth of Dubai were transformative. Known as the “Father of Modern Dubai”, his leadership turned the emirate into a global trade hub. His vision led to the construction of key infrastructure projects such as Port Rashid and the expansion of Dubai Creek. These early developments complemented Sheikh Zayed’s focus on national infrastructure, such as highways and educational institutions, ensuring that both regions played critical roles in the nation’s rise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai, 1960s. Â© Noor Ali Rashid Archives

Noor Ali Rashid with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Lebanon, 1970s. Noor Ali Rashid having fun on the ski slopes

Legacy of leadership

The relationship between Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid extended far beyond politics. They shared a profound commitment to preserving the region’s cultural heritage, ensuring the stability and prosperity of future generations, and safeguarding the identity of the UAE.

Their unwavering partnership remains a model for the UAE’s current leadership, where the collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Dubai continues to shape the country’s policies and economic success. Their visionary leadership ensured that the UAE would thrive by balancing wealth from oil with economic diversification.

Today, the UAE stands as a beacon of prosperity in the region, a symbol of unity, and an example of what can be achieved when leaders work together toward a common goal.

A view of Al Fahidi Fort on Dubai Creek in 1960's Image Credit: Noor Ali Rashid

Abdul Halim Hafiz performs for National Day Celebrations. Â© Noor Ali Rashid Archives

Umm Kulthum performs in Abu Dhabi for National Day Celebrations. Â© Noor Ali Rashid Archives

Noor Ali Rashid’s legacy

Noor Ali Rashid, born in 1929 in Gwadar, passed away in 2010 at the age of 80. He was a pioneering Emirati photographer. His work, which documented the history of the UAE, has left an indelible mark on the nation. Rashid captured over three million photographs, including portraits of the UAE’s ruling family, world leaders like Nelson Mandela and Indira Gandhi, and celebrities and sports figures such as Jimmy Carter, Yasser Arafat, and Bill Clinton.

Noor Ali Rashid. Â© Noor Ali Rashid Archives

Rashid’s impact on the UAE’s photography scene was profound. He became an inspiring figure to photography enthusiasts, with Zayed University establishing the ‘Noor Ali Rashid Student Documentary Photography Award’ in his honor. Throughout his 50-year career, Rashid received 83 awards, including the prestigious title of Photographer of the Millennium. Through his lens, Noor Ali Rashid immortalised moments that continue to define the UAE’s legacy, capturing history as it unfolded. His iconic photograph of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid remains a symbol of the enduring friendship and vision that shaped the United Arab Emirates.