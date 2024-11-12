According to Article No. (13) in the Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 regarding pension and social security, in addition to Article No. (12) in Federal Law No. (57) of 2023 regarding pension and social security, contribution payments are due on the first day of each month and may be extended until the 15th day of that month.

Accordingly, the exemption period for employers to contribute payments for their employees has been extended to December 15. As a result, employers have been urged to complete their contribution transfers on the Ma’ashi platform in a timely manner, without having to incur financial consequences.

This decision has been taken to lessen pressure on employers by extending the contribution payment deadline.