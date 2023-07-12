Dubai: The Federal Authority of Human Resources announced the official holiday for public sector employees on the occasion of the Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year.
Friday, July 21, has been declared the official holiday to celebrate New Islamic Hijri Year for government employees.
The Ministry of Human Rresources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) is expected to make the holiday announcement for private sector employees in the UAE.
The Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, is an important holiday for Muslims as it marks the beginning of a new lunar calendar year. It commemorates the migration, or Hijra, of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his followers from Mecca to Medina in the year 622.
The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, and the Hijri New Year is celebrated on a different day of the Gregorian calendar each year because the lunar year is about 11 days shorter than the solar year.