Dubai: Oman has officially declared Thursday, July 20, 2023, as a holiday to commemorate the Hijri New Year 1445. The holiday will apply to employees in both the public and private sectors.
According to a statement from the Oman News Agency (ONA), "Thursday, which corresponds to July 20, will be an official holiday for employees in both the public and private sectors, in observance of the anniversary of the Prophet's honourable migration and the advent of the new Hijri year 1445."
The Hijri New Year marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar year. It's an important occasion in the Islamic world, celebrated as the day Prophet Mohammed migrated from Mecca to Medina.