Dubai: Kuwaitis are in for a treat with a four-day long weekend to commemorate the upcoming Islamic New Year.
The Council of Ministers has announced that Wednesday, July 19, will be marked as a holiday, followed by Thursday, July 20, which will serve as a day of rest.
This means that ministries, institutions, agencies and government entities will observe a two-day suspension of work followed by regular weekend (July 21 & 22).
The decision aims to provide citizens with ample time to observe and celebrate the New Hijri Year, a significant occasion on the Islamic calendar.
The extended break will allow individuals to spend quality time with their families, engage in religious activities, and partake in festivities.
According to the Council of Ministers, the official working day for ministries, institutions, agencies, and government entities will resume on Sunday, July 23.
However, for agencies with special work requirements, their holidays will be determined by the relevant authorities, ensuring that the public interest is taken into consideration.
The Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year or the Islamic Hijri Calendar, marks the beginning of the lunar-based Islamic calendar year.
It is based on the migration (Hijra) of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina in the year 622 CE.
The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months, with each month determined by the sighting of the new moon.