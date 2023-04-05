Dubai: The UAE has strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by Israeli police who attacked worshippers and arrested hundreds during Ramadan prayers early Wednesday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement in which it reaffirmed the UAE’s position calling for the need to provide full protection for the Al Aqsa Mosque and halt serious and provocative Israeli violations.
The ministry underlined the importance of respecting Jordan’s role in sponsoring and caring for holy sites and Awqaf in accordance with the international law and the existing historical status of the city.
The ministry also reiterated the need not to harm the authority of the Jerusalem Awqaf department’s powers and the affairs of Al Aqsa Mosque.
It highlighted the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to push forward the peace process in the Middle East and curbing illegitimate practices that threaten efforts aimed at reaching a two-state solution and establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with Eastern Jerusalem as its capitali .