Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that Commemoration Day, now observed for the ninth consecutive year, stands as a resplendent beacon illuminating the nation’s collective spirit.

Marking this solemn occasion on November 30, Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that Commemoration Day transcends mere remembrance, becoming a perpetual testament to the UAE’s indelible legacy of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to its people.

He emphasised that this day is not merely a passing moment but rather a living legacy, deeply ingrained in the hearts of Emiratis, providing a beacon of inspiration for future generations to emulate the selfless acts of our martyrs.

Following is the full text of his speech:

“For the ninth consecutive year, we gather on this most important day to celebrate the memory of our honourable martyrs and their honourable families. This day has become a shining beacon in the life of our country and our people. This day is not a passing occasion, but rather a living memory that lives within us and provides our emerging generations with a good example of giving, loyalty, and belonging.

Year after year, we will continue to celebrate Commemoration Day, preserving it in our hearts and memories, realising that memory is the vessel of history, and that without memory, heritage is dissipated, identity is lost, and the future is shrouded in mystery.

This day, the 30th of November every year, is a day to enhance communication between generations of Emiratis. Our martyred sons are the descendants of our ancestors who endured the harshness of the environment, to meet the requirements of sustaining life on this earth, embodying the most wonderful signs of steadfastness, construction, and preservation of self and memory. Our glorious heritage is determined by facing and overcoming challenges.

Our martyrs carry this Emirati legacy, which our founding fathers preserved; The symbol of our country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and the former rulers of the Emirates. They instilled this legacy in the souls and minds of successive generations of Emiratis. They were distinguished by their character, generosity, and performance in every position they occupied, and in every task they faced, and our martyrs were their ideal model, as they affirmed with their blood the merit of this imprint and its effectiveness in all aspects of our lives.

Today, in our celebration of our martyrs, we also celebrate our valiant armed forces, which acquired the values of loyalty, belonging, fulfilment, courage, and generosity. They, along with their fellow officers and soldiers, provided an example of the efficiency of carrying out the tasks assigned to them, in ensuring the protection of the homeland, and in being prepared to confront any threats targeting its sovereignty, achievements, security, and stability.

Commemoration Day is a national day par excellence, and this day has a special significance for the families of the martyrs; fathers, mothers, children, wives, brothers and relatives. I say to them again that your country, your leadership, and your people appreciate your sacrifices, and highly value your patience, composure, and determination, which confirm the sincerity of your belief in fate and destiny, and the depth of your national affiliation. The sacrifices of your children embody the highest meanings of loyalty and belonging. Their sacrifices have given much to our nation, and have changed our youth and rising generations, and it is a change for the better.

I thank Allah for enabling our country to honour the martyrs, commemorate them in Wahat Al Karamah, and honour their families with the initiatives of my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who dedicated a special office to care for them, provide their needs, and care for their children, in addition to the initiatives of my brothers, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

Our martyrs have received the greatest honour in that they are alive under the grace of Allah, rejoicing in what He has given them of His bounty, and that they have no fear nor will they grieve. We honour them by preserving their memory, instilling their values in the souls of young people, generation after generation, and by the dedication of Emiratis, both men and women, in their position to serve our country and our people, and by commitment to ‘Sanaa’ and sincerity in performing duty, and keenness to master their crafts.