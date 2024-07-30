The UAE’s General Authority of Islamic Affair and Endowment has cancelled licences of four Hajj companies for violating the law and not following the instructions.

At least 19 companies handling the Hajj campaign this year have also been issued with fines for not following the specified legal procedures.

The action has been taken in line with the Authority’s provide the best Hajj and Umrah services to pilgrims of the UAE going to Saudi Arabia.

The licences of four companies have been cancelled while others were penalized after investigating complaints from pilgrims who went for Hajj this year.

The Authority stressed the need for Hajj campaign operators to abide by their commitments to pilgrims according to the contracts signed with them regarding the quality of services provided.