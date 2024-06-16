Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, spoke by telephone on Sunday to exchange congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
The two leaders prayed that God continues to bestow His blessings on their countries and peoples, and expressed their hopes for God to grant peace, security, and prosperity to Muslim nations and to the whole world.
Eid Al Adha in UAE
