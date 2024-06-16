1 of 7
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, performed the Eid Al Adha prayer alongside worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: WAM
2 of 7
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sharjah Mosque. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also offered prayers alongside the Sharjah Ruler, along with a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and residents. After the prayers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad exchanged Eid greetings with the worshippers.
Image Credit: WAM
3 of 7
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on Sunday offered the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries and members of Muslim communities in Umm Al Quwain also offered prayers alongside the Umm Al Quwain Ruler.
Image Credit: WAM
4 of 7
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam. Performing the prayer alongside him were Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of sheikhs, heads and directors of federal and local departments. Following the prayer, Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers.
Image Credit: WAM
5 of 7
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah. Performing the prayer along with Sheikh Hamad were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Fujairah. Following the prayer, Sheikh Hamad exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers.
Image Credit: WAM
6 of 7
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque in Ajman. Performing the prayer alongside Sheikh Humaid were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents. After the prayer, the Ajman Ruler exchanged Eid greetings with the worshipers.
Image Credit: WAM
7 of 7
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque.
Image Credit: X / Dubai Media Office