During the phone conversations, His Highness exchanged Eid best wishes with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

Their Highnesses and Majesties expressed their best wishes for good health and happiness to all on this blessed occasion, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate goodness and well-being on their countries and their peoples. They also expressed their shared wish that stability and prosperity will prevail in the Arab and Muslim nations and the whole world.