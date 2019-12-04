Passengers at Dubai International Airport. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Travellers transiting through the UAE are reminded that they cannot renew their transit visas, confirmed the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC).

The FAIC explained that it issues two types of transit visas:

A 48-hour transit visa that is free of charge A 96-hour transit visa that can be purchased for Dh50

Travellers passing through the UAE can acquire a 48-hr or 96-hr transit visa, but neither can be renewed or extended. Image Credit: Supplied

It pointed out that transit visas are coordinated by UAE-based airlines, and are issued to tourists passing through the country while a journey to another destination.

To get a transit visa, you must have:

A passport or travel document with a minimum validity of three months for a 48-hr visa, or a passport or travel document with a minimum validity of six months for a 96-hr visa.

A photo of self against a white background.

An onward ticket booking to another destination, other than the one you are coming from.

“If your trip is through a travel agency, the agency can also help you get the visa, but all visas are routed through the airline,” said the federal authority.

However, Indian nationals with a green card from the US, or a residency visa from the UK or European Union do not need to apply for a transit visa, and can stay up to a period of 14 days in the UAE.

“Indian citizens holding normal passports with a residence visa from the UK and European Union countries can take an entry permit on all UAE entry points, provided the validity of the residence visa issues by the UK or European Union is not less than six months,” said the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

Indian passengers can make their way to the Marhaba service counter to get their entry permit for a fee of Dh100 and Dh20 service charges, and continue on to the passport control.

The maximum period to stay in the UAE is 14 days and can be extended just once for a renewal fee of Dh250 and Dh20 service fee is paid.

Once the extension is made, travellers can stay for an additional 28 days.

To improve happiness among visitors, the GDRFA in Dubai earlier this year launched free Sim cards for tourists who arrive at Dubai International Airport.

The Sim cards are offered to travellers with transit visa, visit visa, visa on arrival and GCC citizens arriving in Dubai.