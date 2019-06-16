To avail offer, visitors must be above 18 years of age

Dubai: Tourists in Dubai can enjoy a free Sim card, complete with complimentary talk time and data, on their arrival at the airport.

Any tourist above 18 years can get a free Sim card provided by du, thanks to a new initiative by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

Major General Mohammad Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA, said the Sim card is valid for one month.

“The initiative is the first-of-its-kind in the world. Dubai is the first destination in the world to provide free Sim cards to visitors,” Maj Gen Al Merri said.