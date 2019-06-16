Dubai: Tourists in Dubai can enjoy a free Sim card, complete with complimentary talk time and data, on their arrival at the airport.
Any tourist above 18 years can get a free Sim card provided by du, thanks to a new initiative by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.
Major General Mohammad Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA, said the Sim card is valid for one month.
“The initiative is the first-of-its-kind in the world. Dubai is the first destination in the world to provide free Sim cards to visitors,” Maj Gen Al Merri said.
The free Sim card provides three minutes of talk time and 20mb data.