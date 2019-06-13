Visitors and resident will be able to enjoy host of entertainment and special sales

Modhesh World to offer entertainment to families and children from June 21 to August 17 at the air conditioned halls of the the Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Dubai Tourism

Dubai: Dubai will offer host of activities to tourists and residents who plan to spend their summer vacations in the emirate.

With nearly a week to go until the start of the 22nd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announced the highlights of this year’s programme.

Running from June 21 until August 2, DSS will bring residents and visitors a six-week line-up of retail promotions, world-class entertainment, gastronomy picks, and much more, as the annual festival livens up the city this summer season.

Shopping and sales

Those looking to bag a bargain will enjoy six weeks of sales with more than 300 brands participating in over 3,500 outlets, giving shoppers 25 to 75 per cent off throughout the DSS period.

Six weeks of sales in Dubai's malls to ensure quality shopping during summer Image Credit: Dubai Tourism

In addition to the citywide sales, shoppers will have one chance, daily, to get an exclusive offer on a specific retail product at a select shopping location - as part of the Deal of the Day promotion. Details for each day’s offer will not be revealed until 24 hours beforehand and the offer will be valid from 10am until stocks last.

Cultural activities

Visitors looking to experience some of Dubai’s rich heritage will have plenty of museums to explore this summer, with Al Shindaga Museum, Al Marmoom Heritage Village, Etihad Museum, Dubai Museum and the Shaikh Mohammad Centre for Cultural Understanding open for people to discover.

Art-lovers can head to the Curado Fine Art Gallery which offers a mix of exhibitions and education programmes for fine art collectors, while creatives can head to Green Art Gallery which supports emerging artists from all over the Middle East and beyond.

Tourist attractions

Dubai is home to many landmark attractions that will be bustling with many activities during DSS. Visitors can pay a visit to the award-winning Dubai Frame to enjoy views of the city, or head over to The Pointe leisure and retail destination on the iconic Palm Jumeriah to enjoy a variety of shopping and exciting new restaurants.

There are more people visiting Dubai, but many hotels are still struggling to reach full occupancy. Image Credit: File photo

Leisure and entertainment

Families can also enjoy their summer with unbeatable promotions on a range of attractions across the city. Keep cool with a trip to one of Dubai’s legendary waterparks, including Aquaventure, Wild Wadi Waterpark or the brand new Laguna Waterpark at La Mer. For those wanting to beat the heat, there is also a range of indoor parks including Hub Zero or Green Planet at City Walk which gives visitors a chance to see colourful birds and crawlies, as well as Modhesh World at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Pointe at Atlantis offers plenty of leisure activities Image Credit: Dubai Tourism

Dining

Foodies in Dubai can enjoy a feast of gastronomic delights from the city’s many eateries, including fine dining restaurants, coffee houses and street food cafes. Foodies can also dine at some of the hottest new places in town, including 3 Fils in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, The Kasap at The Pointe, which serves authentic Turkish cuisine, as well as the exciting new Japanese joint Akira Back at the W Dubai, The Palm.

From savings on 5-star luxury staycations to unbeatable family attractions, there will be something for everyone to enjoy this summer in Dubai.