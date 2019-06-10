Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new circular marine line served by Dubai Ferry starting from Sheikh Zayed Road Station. The service, which will run on a trial base, aims to explore tourist attractions and increase the marine tourism amongst visitors, citizens and residents. “The new line is launched as a test-run on a route starting from Sheikh Zayed Road Station on Dubai Water Canal. It passes through Burj Khalifa, Festival City, Dubai Creek, Old Souq, Al Seef, Spice Souq, La Mer (Jumeirah) and back to Sheikh Zayed Road Station. The launch of this line is part of RTA’s efforts to enhance the tourist profile of these areas, which have an attractive array of captivating urban landmarks,” said Mohammed Abu Baker Al Hashimi, Director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency. COURTESY RTA Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new marine line served by Dubai Ferry starting from Shaikh Zayed Road Station on Dubai Water Canal.

The service, which will first run on a trial basis, aims to explore tourist attractions and increase marine tourism.

“The new line is being launched as a test-run on a route starting from Shaikh Zayed Road Station on Dubai Water Canal. It passes through Burj Khalifa, Festival City, Dubai Creek, Old Souq, Al Seef, Spice Souq, La Mer (Jumeirah) and back to Shaikh Zayed Road Station,” said Mohammad Abu Bakr Al Hashemi, director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

RTA has provided parking spaces for users of this service around the station. The service is available on Thursdays at 9pm — the service is subject to demand and will be operated if there is a minimum of 21 adult riders — otherwise at 10pm.

It is also available on Fridays from 4pm to 10pm.