Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new marine line served by Dubai Ferry starting from Shaikh Zayed Road Station on Dubai Water Canal.
The service, which will first run on a trial basis, aims to explore tourist attractions and increase marine tourism.
“The new line is being launched as a test-run on a route starting from Shaikh Zayed Road Station on Dubai Water Canal. It passes through Burj Khalifa, Festival City, Dubai Creek, Old Souq, Al Seef, Spice Souq, La Mer (Jumeirah) and back to Shaikh Zayed Road Station,” said Mohammad Abu Bakr Al Hashemi, director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.
RTA has provided parking spaces for users of this service around the station. The service is available on Thursdays at 9pm — the service is subject to demand and will be operated if there is a minimum of 21 adult riders — otherwise at 10pm.
It is also available on Fridays from 4pm to 10pm.
The fare is Dh50 for silver class and Dh75 for gold class. Children aged two to 10 years will have a 50 per cent discount, and the journey will be free for those under the age of two. Interested riders can communicate with RTA Call Centre (8009090) to know more about the journey.