Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the new year at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting focused on reviewing the achievements of 2023 and approving the plans for 2024, which are aligned with the national priorities set by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Significant progress was noted in various national sectors during 2023. In the housing sector, the Zayed Housing Programme issued over 4,300 housing decisions, totaling Dh3.2 billion, leading to a 90 per cent homeownership rate among citizens, the second highest in the world. The Emiratisation sector saw remarkable success under the Nafis programme, led by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, with around 92,000 citizens now employed in the private sector.
The UAE’s non-oil GDP growth was a highlight, with a 5.9 per cent increase in the first nine months of the year. The country also achieved top global rankings in over 215 development, economic, and human indicators.
Legislative accomplishments were also a key focus, with 2023 being the most active legislative year in the nation’s history. The country issued 73 federal laws, including 10 new laws, with the participation of 1,500 specialists and 50 government teams. Additionally, the Cabinet adopted 60 national policies and strategies and ratified 62 international conventions.
“Under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, 2023 was marked as an exceptional year with unprecedented economic growth, a strong international political presence, scientific advancements, and new developments in education and health. The year 2024 is expected to be a new milestone for further development and increased momentum across all sectors,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.