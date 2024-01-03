Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, which resonates within the conscience of every Arab, Muslim and anyone with genuine moral principles.
“While attending part of the Arab Strategy Forum 2024 today... the forum aims to foresee the economic and political future of our region in the new year. Our region needs to contain its crises, coordinate efforts, and foster cooperation among its diverse parties, as well as to stick to its independent strategies to address crises and shape its future,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official X account.
He added: “The Palestinian cause will remain in our conscience and the conscience of every Arab, Muslim, and everyone with genuine moral principles. The UAE stands in steadfast support of this cause, committed to seeking peace and continue to support our Palestinian brethren.”
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (2nd L), Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, who attended the Forum with Sheikh Mohammed and a number of other sheikhs, wrote on his X account that the event "serves as a platform to explore key trends shaping the Arab region, delve into emerging geopolitical shifts, and discuss global economic transformations. Our goal in Dubai has been and will always be the well-being and a brighter future for every Arab country and its citizens".
The Forum is being held at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, under the theme ‘The Political and Economic State of the Arab World’. The Forum brings together a host of top political and economic officials, strategic experts and thought leaders from around the world.