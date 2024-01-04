Dubai: In an innovative and motivational step, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai today announced the launch of a new initiative to distribute copies of the book From the Desert to Space by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to children coming to Dubai.

This initiative comes within the framework of the celebration of the 18th anniversary of His Highness’ accession and assumption of leadership in the Emirate of Dubai, and with the participation of Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, as part of the interaction with various official and private institutions and bodies celebrating the occasion.

Lieutenant General Al Marri confirmed that the aim is to enhance communication with society, especially children, arriving through Dubai airports, as they represent an essential part of a bright future. He said GDRFA Dubai seeks, through the distribution of this book, to send a motivational and educational message to children, so that they can be duly inspired and be pioneers and innovators, while introducing them to the paths of development and innovation witnessed by the emirate of Dubai under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed.

More children being presented with From Desert to Space by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri. Image Credit: Supplied

He added that the public administration is committed to providing awareness and development for children, and believes in the importance of building future generations to be strong, civilised, active, innovative and positively influential in society. He also hoped the initiative would enhance the love of reading and creative thinking in children, which contributing to building an educated and advanced society in which the values of cooperation and understanding are rooted among all its members based on cultural diversity.

The book is being given to children in both languages, Arabic and English. It is considered a message to parents to encourage their children to read and pay attention to the unique history of Dubai. The initiative also includes activating innovative travel platforms. Children in Dubai GDRFA is the first platform in the world dedicated to children, offering a unique and enjoyable experience for children during their journey through Dubai airports.