Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, paid homage to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, marking18th anniversary of his accession as the Ruler of Dubai, which falls on January 4 of every year.
Sheikh Hamdan paid tribute to his father’s visionary leadership that contributed to elevating Dubai's global prominence and enhancing its competitiveness among international cities, Under Sheikh Mohammed's leadership, Dubai has transitioned from a regional entity to a global powerhouse across various sectors including trade, tourism, banking and finance, aviation, and other pivotal industries.
“He promised and fulfilled his promise. He led and inspired others. He achieved the impossible and raised the ceiling of ambitions. May God save you Sir for the sake of Dubai and its people and for the people of the UAE. 18 years of rule and wisdom,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote in a post he shared on his official X account.