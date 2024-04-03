Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, hosted an Iftar banquet for media personalities on Wednesday.
In a post shared on his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his pleasure at meeting with media personalities in the UAE, emphasising the longstanding and continuous relationship with them. He highlighted the importance of supporting the media sector as a national strategic asset, underscoring its role in conveying the nation's voice and message, supporting the economy, and preserving the country's reputation.
"Today, I had the pleasure of meeting with a group of media leaders in the UAE over an Iftar gathering during Ramadan. My interaction with them is renewed, reflecting our longstanding and continuous relationship. Our support for the media sector is vital, as it serves as a national strategic asset, conveying our voice and message, supporting our economy, and preserving our country’s reputation," Sheikh Mohammed said."