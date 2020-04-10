Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today affirmed that healthcare is the main power that shapes the economy and politics.

On his twitter page Sheikh Mohammed said: “The world has long been questioning where the true power lies. Does economy drive politics or the other way around? The coronavirus spread has shown that healthcare is the main power that shapes the economy and politics at a time when a disease brought nations to a standstill”.