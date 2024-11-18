Rio de Janeiro: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has held a session of official talks with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil discussed ways to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Brazil and explored opportunities to further develop the two countries' relations to serve the common interests of both nations.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the President of Brazil reviewed the development of bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil across various fields, particularly in economy, investment, renewable energy, and sustainability, highlighting the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reflecting the significant growth and progress achieved, supported by the strength of bilateral ties and the shared commitment to further enhancing them.

The meeting also explored programmes and initiatives aimed at expanding the scope of cooperation to advance sustainable development in both nations.

At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Khaled conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and extended his wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the Brazilian people.

The President of Brazil also conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his wishes for ongoing prosperity and success for the UAE and its people.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the President of Brazil also exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest, emphasising the importance of enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries to serve the interests of their people and foster stability and development both regionally and globally.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Brazil across all levels, aiming to support joint sustainable development and strengthen the close ties between the two countries for the benefit and prosperity of their people.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the President of Brazil witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint mechanism aimed at promoting UAE investments in strategic sectors in Brazil. The agreement was signed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and Rui Costa, Presidency Chief of Staff of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Brazil Ministry of Foreign Affairs also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in Africa. The agreement was signed by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.

The meeting also discussed the agreement between the Abu Dhabi Customs and the Tax Authority of Brazil to strengthen customs cooperation across various areas, commending the launch of the digital trade corridor to streamline trade procedures and enhance collaboration.

The President of Brazil also praised the UAE's initiative to plant 10,000 palm trees in the Brazilian state of Bahia as part of a programme aimed at transferring knowledge to the Brazilian side in this sector, in cooperation with Al Foah Company.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also expressed gratitude to the UAE for supporting Brazil's initiatives within the G20, particularly the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, as well as Brazil initiative aimed at protecting tropical rainforests.