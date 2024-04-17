Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has commended the nation’s resilience in the face of the exceptional weather conditions experienced by the country recently.

“We thank Allah for His grace and blessings for the safety of everyone in the UAE due to the exceptional weather conditions. Our country stands strong, secure and safe under the wise leadership of my brother, the President of the UAE, and with the dedicated efforts of our loyal teams of citizens and residents who tirelessly work day and night” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official X account.