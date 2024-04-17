The UAE President also directed that the necessary support be provided to all families impacted by the severe weather, ordering the transfer of affected families to safe locations in cooperation with local authorities.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation to members of the national and local emergency and crisis teams and various authorities in managing rescue and evacuation operations during the unprecedented conditions, which had a positive impact on preserving lives and property. Sheikh Mohamed also highlighted on the deep appreciation to the spirit of solidarity portrayed by the UAE community during the weather conditions, noting it to be a true essence of the UAE identity.