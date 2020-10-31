An artist's impression of the greenery development project. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: A total of 29 development projects worth Dh2 billion have been approved in Dubai to add 8 million square meters of green spaces and parks to the Emirate’s residential and commercial areas, it was announced on Saturday.

“We are pressing ahead with developing our city, improving the quality of our lives and making the future of the UAE,” said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, while announcing the new projects.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed also announced Dh4 billion project to produce energy by processing waste in Dubai. The project can accommodate 1,000 garbage trucks per day and generates enough energy for 135,000 homes. “Dubai is a clean city, its energy is clean, its neighborhoods are clean, and its energy resources must be kept clean,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We have also approved a project to develop 12 kilometers of Dubai’s beaches over an area of one million square meters from Al Mamzar Beach to Umm Suqeim II at a cost of Dh500 million. We will develop more swimming areas, better running paths and longer bicycle streets. The quality of life in Dubai is the secret of loving life in the Emirate,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

The Vice-President said the UAE is committed to implementing innovative projects that optimise use of resources and solve critical challenges as part of the country’s strategy to ensure environmental sustainability.

A key element in the UAE’s development model, environmental sustainability is reflected in all initiatives and projects launched by government entities, independently or in partnership with the private sector, Sheikh Mohammed said. Sustainability is key to the UAE’s future readiness, he added. “Providing a clean environment is at the heart of our efforts to advance development and provide a high quality of life both now and in the future. We have adopted global best practices and implemented innovative projects to preserve our environment and protect the health and safety of people in the UAE,” Sheikh Mohammed noted.

Sheikh Mohammed’s comments came during a review of Dubai Municipality’s environmental and sustainability projects being developed at a cost Dh6.6 billion. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group attended the review.

Sheikh Mohammed reviewed a project to build the Dubai Centre for Waste Processing in the Warsan area of Dubai. The Dh4 billion plant, one of the largest in the world in terms of waste processing capacity, will operate without any negative impact on the environment. Capable of processing 5,666 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day and 1.9 million tonnes of municipal solid waste per year, it also has the capacity to generate 200 megawatts of energy annually, which can serve the requirements of 135,000 residential units. The first phase of the project will be completed in 2023 and the entire project will be completed in 2024.

Director General of Dubai Municipality Eng. Dawood Al Hajri briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the new plant that is one of Dubai’s largest infrastructure projects. Created to serve the emirate’s current and future waste management and green energy requirements, the project consists of a waste weighing unit, 15 reception points, five furnaces, a steam and power generation zone, 10,000 gas processing units, 27 gates and a zone for extracting metal from incinerated waste.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on a Dh500 million project to develop public beaches in Dubai. The project aims to develop one million square metres of beachfront area from Al Mamzar beach to Umm Suqeim 2. The project will be implemented in three phases — the first covers 4,250 metres of beachline extending from Al Mamzar Creek beach to Al Mamzar Corniche, the second covers 2,150 metres of beachline extending from Jumeirah Beach to Al Shorouq, and the third phase covers 6,015 metres of beachline in Umm Suqeim 1 and 2.

The project aims to revitalise the beachfront and increase swimming areas. Dedicated areas for water activities and jogging and cycling tracks will be provided as part of the overall plan to promote a fitness culture and healthy lifestyle among the city’s residents.

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary development project

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the Dh100 million Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary development project, which seeks to enhance the sanctuary’s ecosystem and biodiversity. The project will increase wetlands in the sanctuary by 20 hectares and expand green cover by planting mangrove trees in a 100-hectare area. Service facilities and entertainment amenities will also be built as part of the project.

Green Dubai Project