Dubai: A project to develop 12km of beaches in Dubai was approved on Saturday as part of efforts to revitalise Dubai's beachfront, increase swimming, walking and cycling areas.
The project will stretch from Al Mamzar Beach to Umm Suqeim II, covering an area of 1 million square metres. The estimated project cost is Dh500 million.
The project will expand the areas for swimming, and include better running paths and longer bicycle streets.
The project is part of a total of 29 development projects worth Dh2 billion approved in the emirate to add 8 million square meters of green spaces and parks to the Dubai’s residential and commercial areas.
The beach-front development will roll out better running paths and longer bicycle lanes along the 12-kilometre stretch of Dubai’s beaches, and will cover an area of 1 million square meters. More swimming areas will also be developed. "The quality of life in Dubai is the secret of loving life in the Emirate,” Sheikh Mohammed stated in a tweet on Saturday.