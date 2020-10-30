1 of 10
Different teams take part in Dragon Boat Challenge at Marsa Plaza Beach in Festival City as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The event is being organised to promote community health and fitness. | Different teams take part in Dragon Boat Challenge at Marsa Plaza Beach in Festival City.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Due to the exceptional circumstances, new regulations have been put in place to ensure a safe and smooth edition of the Dragon Boat Challenge.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The beach will be divided into two bubbles with 15 teams of 10 members on each side which will have its own entrance and exit.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The team management will ensure a staggered entry of all team members. In addition, all teams will receive temperature checks as they enter the venue, and social distancing will be maintained at all times.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News