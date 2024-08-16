Afghan
UAE President visits Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in hospital. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to inquire about his health as he receives treatment in a hospital in the UAE

For his part, the Afghan Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the generous gesture by the President, praising the UAE's historical role in providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people through development projects and support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan.