Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, toured the Ministry of Defence in his new federal role, meeting senior leaders and commanders of the UAE Armed Forces.

Taking to X, Sheikh Hamdan said: “I was briefed on the operational mechanisms, development plans and key projects underway. The UAE’s military, developed and overseen by the UAE President and robustly supported by his Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a beacon of national pride and unity, a bulwark of our Union and a deterrant to our adversaries, ensuring the stability and prosperity that safeguard our nation’s achievements. Being part of this entity, recognised for its military excellence globally, is a great honour and responsibility I hold with pride.”