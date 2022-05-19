Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) has named Saudi thinker Dr Abdullah Al Ghathami as the Cultural Focus Personality for the 16th edition of the award, in recognition of his notable contributions to cultural movements in the region and the Arab world.

The award is organised by Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and it celebrates excellence in Arabic thought and literature every year.

Major contributions

The award’s scientific committee and its board of trustees chose Dr Al Ghathami for his efforts in the fields of cultural criticism, women’s studies, poetry and critical thinking. Since the mid-1980s, he has spearheaded a major shift in Arab critical discourse. The series of books he authored have helped strengthen the foundations of modern Arab literary and cultural criticism, opening new paths to discuss poetic heritage and modern creative Arabic works by reinterpreting them from a critical perspective.

Women’s studies

Born in the city of Unaizah, Saudi Arabia, in 1947, Dr Al Ghathami worked as professor of Criticism and Theory at the Faculty of Arts Department of the Arabic Language at King Saud University. His academic and research efforts shed light on women’s studies in what is often perceived as the catalyst that launched the subject in the Arab world. His work is also considered to be a foundational pillar of Arab critical and cultural discourse, promoting it onto the Arab academic scene. Dr Al Ghathami has also cemented scientific and cultural credentials in the fields of criticism, philosophy and reason, where he authored an array of books and studies, including Ma’alaat al Falsafa: Min al Falsafa ila al Nathariya (The Consequences of Philosophy: From Philosophy to Theory) and Al Qabeela wal Qaba’iliyya aw Hawiyyaat ma baad al-Hadatha (Tribe and Tribalism or Post-Modern Identities).

Shedding light

Over his long career spanning more than five decades, Dr Abdullah Al Ghathami established a pioneering knowledge movement, drawing attention to the importance of cultural criticism. He stood out in numerous fields, started dialogues, and explored a host of issues and topics that helped cement his status at the fore of the critical field in the Arab region. Selecting Dr Al Ghathami as the Cultural Focus Personality for the 16th Sheikh Zayed Book Award sheds renewed light on his work and his writings, which highlighted an array of pivotal issues in the cultural and intellectual movement.

‘Significant role of criticism’