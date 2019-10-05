A picture taken on April 1, 2018 shows an aerial view of the Qasr al-Farid tomb (The Lonely Castle) carved into rose-coloured sandstone in Madain Saleh, a UNESCO World Heritage site, near Saudi Arabia's northwestern town of al-Ula. Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the austere kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time -- opening up one of the last frontiers of global tourism. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to sign a landmark agreement with Paris on April 10, 2018 for the touristic and cultural development of the northwestern site, once a crossroads of ancient civilisations. / AFP / FAYEZ NURELDINE Image Credit: AFP

In an unprecedented move in a bid to boost tourism in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage has announced a new regulation: women, who arrive in Saudi Arabia for tourism, can stay in visitor accommodations without a Mahram, or male guardian.

The new directives, as reported in the Saudi Gazette, call for the woman to present her identity card or family register, while expat women must present their original passport at the tourism facility.

SCTH has asked hotels not to provide accommodation to women without ID, unless they are accompanied by a male relative, whose data must be registered.