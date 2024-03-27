Dubai: Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation announced on Wednesday that it will contribute Dh15 million in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign.

The campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing a Dh1 billion endowment fund that supports the education of millions around the world.

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation pledged to contribute Dh15 million over a period of 3 years, to help achieve the campaign’s objectives of promoting education across underprivileged communities. The contribution is part of a community wide response to the campaign which has attracted support from individuals, businesses and institutions.

Establishing the value of solidarity

Engineer Yahya Saeed Lootah, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation, said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum represents a key milestone in the UAE’s humanitarian journey, as it highlights the importance given to meeting the needs of underprivileged communities, including education as a priority.

“Our contribution to the campaign reflects the commitment of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, led by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, to promote the value of solidarity in our community and support the noble efforts by the UAE, and by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to extend aid to those in need and alleviate their suffering. The campaign’s objectives align with the vision of the founder Saeed Ahmed Lootah of honouring mothers and acknowledging their role in nurturing the next generation,” he added.

Honouring mothers

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched under MBRGI’s umbrella and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, allows contributors to make donations in honour of their mothers, while promoting the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity in the community. By offering sustainable support to underprivileged communities through education and empowerment, the campaign helps revive the culture of endowments as a development tool.

