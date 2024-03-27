Dubai: Azizi Developments has committed to donate Dh600 million in support of the Mother’s Endowment campaign launched in the UAE.
The campaign was launched with a Dh1 billion target before Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Donors can chose to contribute in their mother’s name to the fund, which will support the education of millions of people globally.
On Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), announced the pledge by Azizi.
On his X account, Sheikh Hamdan wrote: “I witnessed the signing of an agreement for a charitable initiative today between @MBRInitiatives and Azizi Developments, in support of the Mother’s Endowment campaign. In a generous act of philanthropy, Azizi Developments has committed to donating Dh600 million towards the construction of an educational complex that was previously announced by @HHShkMohd. This is one of the largest ever charitable donations in the UAE. We thank Mirwais Azizi, the founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, for his contribution. This gesture exemplifies the vital role the private sector plays in Dubai as a partner in the nation’s development.”
On Tuesday, it was announced that Mothers’ Endowment had raised Dh770 million in donations in the first two weeks after its launch.
Earlier, on March 18, Sobha Realty had signed a charitable grant agreement with MBRGI for the establishment of an endowment university in Dubai. Pursuant to the agreement, Sobha Realty will construct and develop an Dh400 million university campus building in Dubai.