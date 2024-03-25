Dubai: The Most Noble Number charity auction for special numbers, held this evening in Dubai, raised a total of Dh38.095 million that will go fully to supporting the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing a Dh1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with support with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), etisalat by e& and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), the charity event auctioned 31 special numbers, including 10 RTA special plate numbers, 10 du mobile phone numbers and 11 etisalat by e& mobile phone numbers.

Proceeds of the auction will go towards the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, to help implement education projects in underprivileged communities around the world in collaboration with humanitarian organisations, providing millions of people with the tools and skills necessary to lead an independent life.

Total bids for RTA special plate numbers amounted to Dh29.025 million, while bids for etisalat by e& special numbers totaled Dh 4.135 million and du special numbers raised Dh4.935 million.

Leading businessmen and philanthropists attended the charity auction, held at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, as part of a community-wide response to the campaign which honors mothers and supports underprivileged communities in a sustainable manner through education.

Bids for special plate numbers at the auction were as follows: Dh2.5 million for number (O74), Dh3 million for number (O51), Dh4 million for number (V39), Dh3.225 million for number (P42), Dh3 million for number (Q49), Dh2.5 million for number (T95), Dh2.8 million for number (U53), Dh2.55 million for number (U79), Dh2.775 million for number (W62) and Dh2.675 million for number (W85).

e& special numbers

Funds raised from auctioning etisalat by e& special numbers were as follows: Dh2.875 million for number (0545555555), Dh150,000 for number (0561444444), Dh285,000 for number (0569111111), Dh250,000 for number (0548888881), Dh125,000 for number (0545555551), Dh75,000 for number (0544000001), Dh105,000 for number (0568888800), Dh70,000 for number (0564488888), Dh45,000 for number (0564444499), Dh80,000 for number (0563000004) and Dh75,000 for number (0564344444).

du specual numbers

Funds raised from auctioning du special numbers were as follows: Dh290,000 for number (0587777770), Dh120,000 for number (0587777771), Dh190,000 for number (0587777772), Dh150,000 for number (0587777773), Dh180,000 for number (0587777774), Dh160,000 for number (0587777775), Dh175,000 for number (0587777776), Dh3.2 million for number (0587777777), Dh305,000 for number (0587777778) and Dh165,000 for number (0587777779).

Other Most Noble Numbers auctions continue to be held across the UAE this week, including the Abu Dhabi Police online auction for 555 special plate numbers via https://eca.ae/app, which closes on 26 and 27 March.

How to donate

The Most Noble Number auction adds to 6 main donation channels available to contribute to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201).