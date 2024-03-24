Dubai: Sharaf Group on Sunday announced it will donate Dh5 million in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing a Dh1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions of people around the world.
Proceeds of the campaign, organised under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), will go towards implementing education projects in partnership with humanitarian organisations.
Yasser Sharaf, Vice President, Sharaf Group, said: “We are honored to be part of this campaign launched in honour of mothers, and to continue working with MBRGI to support their charity programmes around the world in line with the Group’s commitment to social responsibility and to supporting UAE’s humanitarian initiatives.”
Donation channels
The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users.
Other platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).