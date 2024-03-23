Abu Dhabi: In collaboration with Emirates Auction, Abu Dhabi Police will organise the third edition of the ‘The Most Noble Numbers Charity Auction’ to support the Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The campaign aims to honour mothers in the UAE by establishing an Dh1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.
Participants are invited to join the charity auction, which will be held on March 26 and 27 online on a dedicated platform (https://eca.ae/app), with all proceeds directed towards Mothers’ Endowment.
The online charity auction showcases a collection of 555 license plates for regular vehicles, featuring an array of distinctive numbers such as category 1’s number 80, category 16’s number 111, and category 11’s number 14. The auction also includes a special assortment of plate numbers specifically curated for motorcycles and classic cars.
Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is all about celebrating mothers by making donations in their honour, with the goal of opening up educational chances for millions across the globe.”
He added: “We’re really hopeful that the charity auction, backing the Mothers’ Endowment effort, will be a hit just like the last one, which pulled in over Dh71 million. That success really shows how much we in the UAE value generosity, unity, and lending a hand to those in need anywhere on the planet.”