Abu Dhabi: The household final consumption expenditure per capita (annual private consumption per capita) in the UAE has increased to Dh63,000 in 2019, a growth of 14.1 per cent compared to Dh55,200 in 2018, according to official data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.

The monthly private consumption per capita has also risen to Dh5,250 compared to Dh4,600 during the same period last year.

The increase in the annual and monthly expenditure of individuals came following a significant increase in private consumption expenditure in 2018, which amounted to Dh586.2 billion, a growth of 14.2 per cent compared to Dh513.4 billion in 2017.

According to economic concepts, private consumption per capita reflects the expenditure of individuals on durable goods such as cars, furniture and non-durable goods such as food and consumer goods, in addition to spending on school services, water, electricity and other basic and luxury services.