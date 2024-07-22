The project was approved as one of the transformational projects for the second cycle 2023-2024, within the performance agreements that were cleared by the Prime Minister’s Office. Transformative projects are considered a qualitative initiative that moves the country towards the future and enhances its competitiveness, and is expected to have a significant impact in all sectors within short periods of time.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the authority, said in a media statement, “The project includes working on issuing health insurance for tourist visas through the electronic platform at the state level in order to facilitate the process of issuing health insurance while applying for tourist visas through the services system.”

He added that the adoption of the transformational project is in line with ‘We Are the Emirates 2031’ vision, by contributing to the efforts and initiatives of building the most active and competitive economy in the world.

He said, “The implementation of the project aims to achieve the authority’s priorities and objectives which are to support the tourism sector in the UAE by encouraging visitors wishing to visit the country from all over the world and providing them with health insurance in emergency cases.”