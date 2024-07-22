Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has announced a health insurance project for tourist visas.
“The health insurance project for tourist visas supports the tourism and health sectors in the country by organising and governing health insurance procedures for tourist visas, thus enhancing the country’s global competitiveness in residency and travel indicators,” the ICP said.
The project was approved as one of the transformational projects for the second cycle 2023-2024, within the performance agreements that were cleared by the Prime Minister’s Office. Transformative projects are considered a qualitative initiative that moves the country towards the future and enhances its competitiveness, and is expected to have a significant impact in all sectors within short periods of time.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the authority, said in a media statement, “The project includes working on issuing health insurance for tourist visas through the electronic platform at the state level in order to facilitate the process of issuing health insurance while applying for tourist visas through the services system.”
He added that the adoption of the transformational project is in line with ‘We Are the Emirates 2031’ vision, by contributing to the efforts and initiatives of building the most active and competitive economy in the world.
He said, “The implementation of the project aims to achieve the authority’s priorities and objectives which are to support the tourism sector in the UAE by encouraging visitors wishing to visit the country from all over the world and providing them with health insurance in emergency cases.”
He said it would also support the health sector in the country by increasing the operating rates of health facilities and increasing operating returns, in addition to governing and facilitating the procedures for issuing health insurance for tourist visas to customers, and automating the health insurance processes for visas through the electronic platform which manages the process of pricing.