Dubai: Labour and Execution Courts will provide their services in their new building in Al Awir area by August 9.
According to Dubai Courts, the new location will facilitate and expedite the procedures of its customers, through proactive steps in upgrading the judicial system in the UAE.
Labour Claims services available in the new building allow customers to register their labour-related cases, whether from the employee or employer.
The Execution Court will begin operations from August 16. The services to be provided include Execution Service for litigants to execute orders, judgements and decisions issued by the Dubai and Dubai financial Centre (DIFC) Courts as well as writs of reconciliation settlement and documents authenticated by the courts.
The building of Labour and Execution Court include five floors of parking with more than 300 parking lots for customers and employees. There are eight chambers for the First Instance Court, four chambers for the Appeal Court in addition to two Smart Chambers.
The building also includes Court of Execution and its Administrative Departments as well as the services of the Labor Court and its supportive departments.
Four floors of the premises with a total area of 35,000 square meters, according to a statement by Dubai Courts.
The premises hosts customer service platforms, a Police office, the headquarters of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, an auditorium, a nursery, waiting halls, and all necessary public services.
The building has a special design to suit the nature of labour issues and execution, as the building is considered a step ahead to provide public services, save time and effort for customers, and facilitating the completion of their transactions faster.