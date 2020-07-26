1 of 8
Bugatti has announced the start of series production of the reimagined Bugatti Baby, the iconic scaled-down car that was originally sold between 1927 and 1936. The French ultra-performance car brand is reviving the legendary children’s car to celebrate its 110th anniversary.
Developed in partnership with The Little Car Company, the Baby II is being positioned as ‘more of an unruly teenager than a Baby’. While all 500 cars were spoken for just three weeks after it was first shown at last year's Geneva motor show, some of those clients have pulled out due to the pandemic. This has freed up a few build slots that will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.
The original Bugatti Baby was made in 1926 by founder Ettore Bugatti himself as a birthday gift to his youngest son Roland. Together with his eldest son Jean, Ettore built a scaled-down Type 35. Although this car was as intended as a one-off, huge demand from wealthy clients persuaded Ettore into producing more units between 1927 and 1936. However, with only around 500 made, these original cars are extremely rare.
While the original Bugatti Baby was a 50 per cent scale version of the Type 35 intended for children between the age of 4 and 8 years, the Bugatti Baby II is built at 75 per cent scale and has been designed for ages fourteen and above.
The turned aluminium dashboard is period correct and is exactly how it was on the original Type 35, and custom ‘EB’ switches operate the LED headlights in sidelight and main beam modes.
The Bugatti ‘Macaron’ badge, made of solid silver, takes pride of place above the grille up front. This is an exact 75 per cent replica of the badge on the Chiron.
The Bugatti Baby II is available in three versions: Base model with a composite body and a 1.4kWh battery pack, Vitesse model with a carbon fibre body, 2.8kWh battery pack and an upgraded powertrain including a Speed Key like the Chiron, and the Pur Sang model, targeted at collectors and built using the same traditional coachbuilding techniques as the original Bugatti Type 35. Prices for the Base model starts at €30,000 (Dh128,400), the Vitesse at €43,500 (Dh186,200) and the collectable Pur Sang topping the range at €58,500 (Dh250,400)
All owners of Baby IIs will receive membership of The Little Car Club and the Bugatti Owners’ Club, and be able to attend events where they, their children and grandchildren can drive their cars at famous motor racing circuits.
