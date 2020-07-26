1 of 3
Ram Truck has announced a new Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition. Based on the Limited trim, the new version is essentially a monochromatic appearance package that includes black exterior accents, matte black badging and black aluminium wheels.
The blacked-out details on the exterior include the grille with RAM letters, door handles, side-view trailer tow mirrors, tow hooks, headlight and taillight bezels. Single rear-wheel models come standard with 20-inch black wheels while dual rear-wheel models feature 17-inch black wheels with machined eyelets. The Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations, with the 6.4-litre Hemi V8 engine, as well as two versions of the 6.7-litre Cummins Turbo Diesel engines in the US market.
For 2020, Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds (15,921kg) and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds (3,484kg). The limited edition also gets the Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen and infotainment systemas well as a link-coil suspension and an optional rear air suspension system with two driver-selectable ride heights and load-leveling feature. The Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition has a retail price of $62,745 (Dh230,300) in the US, and will go on sale in the third quarter of 2020.
