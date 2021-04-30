The National Ambulance has stepped up its efforts as part of its 'Safe and Healthy Ramadan' campaign, during the last 10 days of Ramadan. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Courtesy:Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: The National Ambulance is accelerating its efforts as part of its "Safe and Healthy Ramadan" campaign, launched at the beginning of Ramadan.

The campaign, targeting all community members, focuses on promoting social awareness about and commitment to Covid-19 counter measures, boosting knowledge of recommended healthy practices for fasting the healthy way during the holy month, and enhancing driver safety awareness.

Rapid response

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance, said: "As we approach the last ten days of Ramadan, the National Ambulance continues to maintain the highest possible level of readiness as part of the proactive measures we have taken to ensure an effective and rapid response to potential emergency situations that may arise during the holy month and Eid.

"I would like to urge people to continue adhering to the preventive measures issued by the relevant authorities and support the efforts made at the country level to ensure public health and safety during and after Ramadan as we all move forward towards full recovery and successfully overcoming this pandemic," he added.

In this context, the National Ambulance underlines the importance of acting responsibly when call 998 for the emergency ambulance service in the Northern Emirates, to help ensure the efficient delivery of urgent care to those who need it most.

Pre-hospital care