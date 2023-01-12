Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, on Thursday attended the launch of the Nafis leadership Development Programme in the private sector.
The new programme was launched by the UAE Government Leaders Programme and Nafis Programme, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan.
It aims to nurture and develop outstanding national leadership cadres in the private sector. The programme is designed with a view to develop a new generation of leaders capable of upscaling performance in a manner that contributes to achieving the UAE’s future strategic approaches and drive national economy.
Nafis Leadership Development programme
The Nafis Leadership Development programme was launched upon an agreement signed by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and the Prime Minister Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.
The agreement was signed by Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange and Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, and Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.
Lootah highlighted the UAE’s keenness to foster the engagement of Emirati cadres in various economic sectors through an integrated approach aiming at developing their skills and capacity to qualify the national cadres and empowering them in vital sectors.
Fostering skills
Al Mazrouei said the programme is an important addition to Nafis programmes and initiatives that aim to foster the skills of Emiratis and nurture a generation of national leaders that are able to raise the bar of the private sector and consolidate its vital role in the national economy.
It also aims to enhance the Emirati talent and their presence in effective and influential leadership positions, a move that comes in sync with national strategies that aim to achieve sustainable economic development.
Under the agreement, the UAE Government Leaders Programme will work in partnership with government bodies and private companies to design and implement the Nafis leadership Development Programme with an aim to develop the leadership skills of Emirati cadres in the private sector.