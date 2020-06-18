This came in a phone call that covered the Israeli planned illegal annexation of land

Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan with King Abdullah. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and King Abdullah II of Jordan today discussed the brotherly relations between the two countries in addition to an array of regional and international issues of common concern.

"I assured King Abdullah in our phone conversation of UAE's full solidarity with Jordan & our categorical rejection of accepting Israel's illegal annexation of Palestinian lands. We are working with our Arab brethren & the international community against this illegal move.

This came in a phone call that covered the Israeli government's planned illegal annexation of Palestinian territories in contravention of relevant international resolutions and in a way that undermines the prospects of peace in the Middle East.

Sheikh Mohamed assured King Abdullah of UAE's full solidarity with Jordan and UAE's categorical rejection of accepting Israel's illegal annexation of Palestinian lands, stressing that the UAE is working with Arab countries and the international community against this illegal move and its expected fallout.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's appreciation of Jordan's support for the Palestinian cause, noting the importance of continuing coordination between the two brotherly countries for the higher good of the two nations' peoples and the Arab nation at large.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the strategically important Jordan Valley. Such a unilateral move would all but dash Palestinian hopes of establishing a viable independent state.

Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to nearly 500,000 Israelis. The Palestinians seek the territory as the heartland of their future state. Most of the international community considers Israel's West Bank settlements illegal under international law.

Jordan, which is one of just two Arab nations to have made peace with Israel, has been particularly alarmed. It borders Israel to the east and is home to a large Palestinian population.